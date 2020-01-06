Warrant Officer Eric VanDunk, from 2nd Infantry Division, speaks on camera about his experiences during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Camp Casey, June 1. The media interview is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and demonstrates the competitor’s ability to interact with media and how well they can convey command messaging. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

