    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 17]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    8th Army

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Smith, from 65th Medical Brigade, reassembles his M-4 Carbine as part of the M-4 range during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Camp Casey, June 1. The M-4 Carbine range is one of 20 events for the Eighth Army’s BWC and it test the accuracy of a Soldier with their assigned weapon. The Army’s minimum standard is 23 hits out of 40 targets from a prone supported, a prone unsupported and a kneeling position. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 20:32
    Photo ID: 6227541
    VIRIN: 200601-A-UB914-1081
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    Best Warrior Competition
    Republic of Korea
    Eighth Army
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    65th Medical Brigade
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    1st Signal Brigade
    501 Military Intelligence Brigade
    8ABestWarrior20

