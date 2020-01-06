Sgt. Edwin Parnell and Warrant Officer Monroe Staples, from 1st Signal Brigade and 501st Military Intelligence Brigade respectfully, conduct an eight mile ruck march as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, June 1. The ruck march is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC. The Army Air Assault’s standard for ruck marches is 12 miles in three hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Nickson Schenk)

