Pfc. Joshua Santana, from 65th Medical Brigade, leads a small formation in drill and ceremony movements as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Camp Casey, June 1. Drill and ceremony is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and demonstrates how well a competitor is able to command and move a formation as one unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding)

