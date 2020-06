Capt. Amanda Naranjo, from Eighth Army, along with other competitors, settle into a good prone position to zero their M-4 Carbine during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Camp Casey, June 1. The M-4 Carbine range is one of 20 events for the Eighth Army’s BWC and it test the accuracy of a Soldier with their assigned weapon. The Army’s minimum standard is 23 hits out of 40 targets from a prone supported, a prone unsupported and a kneeling position. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

