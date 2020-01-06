Capt. Amanda Naranjo, from Eighth Army, along with other competitors, settle into a good prone position to zero their M-4 Carbine during the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition on Camp Casey, June 1. The M-4 Carbine range is one of 20 events for the Eighth Army’s BWC and it test the accuracy of a Soldier with their assigned weapon. The Army’s minimum standard is 23 hits out of 40 targets from a prone supported, a prone unsupported and a kneeling position. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 20:32
|Photo ID:
|6227543
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-UB914-1054
|Resolution:
|5972x3981
|Size:
|14.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
