PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Angela Haley, from Farmington, Minn., prepares targets during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

Date Taken: 05.24.2020