200524-N-VY375-1067
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Angela Haley, from Farmington, Minn., prepares targets during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 06:30
|Photo ID:
|6220196
|VIRIN:
|200524-N-VY375-1066
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|985.88 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|FARMINGTON, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT