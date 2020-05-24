Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200524-N-KB540-1032

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Mark Bristol, a chaplain aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), conducts Roman Catholic Mass in the ship’s fo’csle aboard the ship May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 06:29
    Photo ID: 6220187
    VIRIN: 200524-N-KB540-1032
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT