PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Naomi Catterlin, from Santa Cruz, Calif., fires an M4 carbine during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

