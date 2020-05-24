200524-N-KB540-1007



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Mark Bristol, a chaplain aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), conducts Roman Catholic Mass in the ship’s fo’c’sle May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

