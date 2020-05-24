200524-N-UA103-1399
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Cameron Rawls, from Memphis, Tenn., left, fires an M4 carbine during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 06:30
|Photo ID:
|6220194
|VIRIN:
|200524-N-UA103-1398
|Resolution:
|5222x3700
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT