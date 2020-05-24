200524-N-UA103-1361



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Sailors fire M4 carbines during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

