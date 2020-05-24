Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Davis 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200524-N-UA103-1361

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Sailors fire M4 carbines during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 06:30
    Photo ID: 6220193
    VIRIN: 200524-N-UA103-1360
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

