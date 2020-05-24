200524-N-SH180-1153



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) A C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

