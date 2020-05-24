200524-N-XX200-1452
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Angela Haley, from Farmington, Minn., checks a target board after a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 24, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 06:30
|Photo ID:
|6220197
|VIRIN:
|200524-N-XX200-1451
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|FARMINGTON, MN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
