Coins of the Coalition - Pfc. Corprew

Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.



“I got it from one of the best first sergeants I ever met. I got it right before they left. I left to come up to Iraq in July and as soon as I left, within two months, they PCSed out of there so this is like the last coin they gave out before they left.”



U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Corprew, southwest Asia network help desk technician

