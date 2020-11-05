Coins of the Coalition - Capt. Bonnar

Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.



“I signed up to be an infantry officer in the Canadian Armed Forces. It’s four phases. So, the first phase is your basic military officer qualification course which is 14 weeks long. Once you’ve done that, you’re sent to a training center in Gagetown, New Brunswick where you do your final three phases of your infantry officer training. So, phase two is more combat arms officer training and then phase three and four, that’s infantry specific training. Phase three is dismounted platoon commander and phase four is mechanized platoon commander. In between those two phases, you submit a memo where you choose three choices of battalion to go to. There are nine battalions in the Canadian Armed Forces Infantry; there’s three in the Van Doos, which is the French, three in the Royal Canadian Regiment, and then three in the Princess Patricia’s. My first choice was the 2nd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. When I finished my fourth phase, and after they do deliberation at the board where they pick where guys are going, I got my selection of 2nd Battalion. At our graduation ceremony, you get your cap badge for your beret and they hand you a coin that’s a limited number. It’s specific numbering so your coin is registered to you. So, they gave me the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Coin, and that’s pretty much one of the only ways you can get that coin.”



Capt. Matthew Bonnar, Canadian Army infantry officer

