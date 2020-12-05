Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coins of the Coalition - Sgt. 1st Class Uhrig [Image 2 of 11]

    Coins of the Coalition - Sgt. 1st Class Uhrig

    IRAQ

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.

    “When designing the coin for the Kurdistan Coordination Center, it was important to me to capture all of the aspects of the team here. On the front side of the coin, centered is a 3D version of a caltrop, the 3rd Corps insignia; the KCC and the Kurdistan Region Security Council, the KRSC; as well as the flags of the nations that make up the team at the KCC. On the reverse side, I used the logo of the KRSC with the phrase of the Coalition, “One Mission, Many Nations.” This coin represents the partnership of the KCC and the KRSC. For me to be able to serve in the position that I’m serving in, and to be able to have an opportunity to design a coin between two organizations, to actually give out coins to Soldiers and service members and recognize them for their service and their accomplishments that they’ve done for the team is also what made it important to me.”

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Uhrig, senior enlisted advisor for the base commander of Erbil Air Base

