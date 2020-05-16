Coins of the Coalition - Staff Sgt. Odom

Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.



“This coin shows me that what I do is being appreciated, so it goes a long way.”



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Odom, special vehicle maintenance

