Coins of the Coalition - Spc. Hayes

Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.



“It was the night of the attack and we were just doing our mission issuing fuel to Special Forces guys. We were moving at speed, the time was really good, and we got complimented on it. When they needed it we were already out there. It was a real stressful time and I felt like we were really recognized for something that we probably thought was just our job, but it helped the aircraft get from one place to another. It was a huge accomplishment of mine, like a medal. It was my first, so I felt the need to give it to him. That coin symbolized hard work and dedication and he was one of the best NCOs that I’ve ever had. I just feel like those memories with him will always be cherished so I’ll always appreciate him, so he deserved that coin.”



U.S. Army Spc. Quinntnei Hayes, petroleum supply specialist, standing beside a photograph of Sgt. 1st Class John David Hilty who died in March

