Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.



“My battalion sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Eicher, he received an email asking to send a female, a senior NCO, to meet the Second Lady Karen Pence. I went to have a meeting with her along with officers and other NCOs across the post. The Second Lady, she was wondering about how we felt being females working in this great organization and our roles and what we do. And about our experiences. We shared our knowledge and stories about what we have done during our military careers.”



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jeannette Perez Santiago, S3 operations NCOIC of Task Force Attack

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 01:25 Photo ID: 6218746 VIRIN: 200516-A-JD648-2022 Resolution: 6346x4230 Size: 14.1 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coins of the Coalition - Sgt. 1st Class Perez [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.