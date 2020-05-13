Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.



“It was my first opportunity as a First Sergeant to take Soldiers into a combat zone and have a successful mission and make sure everyone got back safe.”



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Timothy Small, Base Operations Support - Integrator operations NCOIC

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 01:26 Photo ID: 6218741 VIRIN: 200513-A-JD648-1002 Resolution: 5078x3384 Size: 10.79 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coins of the Coalition - Master Sgt. Small [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.