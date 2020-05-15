Coins of the Coalition - HM2 Bellomy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.

    “Myself and another petty officer were volunteers and assisting with an evolution with the 25th Infantry Division. It was a couple weeks ago, and they were just asking for some volunteers to help out with a few things on LSA Hooligan. Clean-up crew, stuff like that. Nobody else wanted to volunteer, so just me and HM1 were the only ones that were able to go over and participate. The command was really appreciative of it, of our help. We didn’t feel that is was something that they should be responsible for. Being the Navy and having some knowledge in infection control, we were able to go over there and take care of it.”

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnathan Bellomy, preventive medicine technician

