    Coins of the Coalition - Sgt. Rogers [Image 6 of 11]

    Coins of the Coalition - Sgt. Rogers

    IRAQ

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Challenge coins are traditionally given to individuals to signify membership in an organization or commemorate an outstanding achievement. While it is not uncommon for service members to receive more than one coin in their career, many only carry the one that is most important to them.

    “This coin is actually really special to me. As a behavioral health tech, I had the opportunity to go and do a traumatic event debriefing, it’s a defusion debrief, for the Marines who lost two soldiers. It’s the first process in healing, essentially, having them gather around and discuss what happened and their feelings on the matter. A lot of times, you think they’re Special Forces, right? They don’t need that, or they don’t need behavior health assets of that kind. But they were really appreciative.”

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mary Rodgers, behavioral health specialist

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

