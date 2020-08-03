U.S. Special Forces operators with U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the Norwegian SOF members, conduct a pre-mission brief on March 8, 2020, in Northern Norway, prior to a RAPIDS infiltrations/exfiltration training. RAPIDS is a Special Forces tactic for quickly inserting and removing personnel into and out of an area. Through this type of training, SOF members across the force maintain proficiency in the RAPIDS procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6134703
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-EP075-039
|Resolution:
|5060x3421
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|LAKSELV, 20, NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
