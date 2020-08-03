A special forces soldier assigned to Norwegian SOF, backs his snowmobile into the ramp of a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey assigned to the 352d Special Operation Wing, March 8, 2020, in northern Norway, during a RAPIDS infiltrations/exfiltration training. RAPIDS is a Special Forces tactic for quickly inserting and removing personnel into and out of an area. The training was conducted to allow the Special Forces allows special forces members to maintain proficiency in the RAPIDS procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:17 Photo ID: 6134700 VIRIN: 200308-Z-EP075-026 Resolution: 5341x3455 Size: 1.46 MB Location: LAKSELV, 20, NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norwa [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.