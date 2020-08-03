U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway

U.S. Special Operation Forces members with U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Norwegian SOF, conduct RAPIDS infiltrations/exfiltration training with snowmobiles, March 8, 2020, in Northern Norway, using the U.S. Air Force’s CV-22B Osprey, assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing. RAPIDS is a Special Forces tactic for quickly inserting and removing personnel into and out of an area. The training was conducted to allow the Special Forces allows special forces members to maintain proficiency in the RAPIDS procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

