U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway

A Norwegian F-16 systems technician (left), shakes hands with a U.S. Air Force flight engineer, (right), assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, March 8, 2020, at the Royal Norwegian Air Force Base in Bodo, Norway, after CV22B Osprey refuel operation. The 352d SOW deployed to Norway at the invitation of Norwegian forces in order to enhance warfighter capabilities in challenging arctic and mountainous terrain, within special operations forces and conventional forces and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

