U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway

A U.S. Air Force flight engineer with the 352d Special Operations Wing, guides an operator from U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), onto the ramp of a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey, also assigned to the 352d SOW, March 8, 2020, in northern Norway, during a RAPIDS infiltrations/exfiltration training. RAPIDS is a Special Forces tactic for quickly inserting and removing personnel into and out of an area. Through this type of training, SOF members across the force maintain proficiency in the RAPIDS procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

