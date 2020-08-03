Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway

    LAKSELV, 20, NORWAY

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Special Operation Forces members with U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the Norwegian SOF, conduct RAPIDS infiltrations/exfiltration training with snowmobiles, March 8, 2020, in Northern Norway, using the U.S. Air Force’s CV-22B Osprey, assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing. RAPIDS is a Special Forces tactic for quickly inserting and removing personnel into and out of an area. The training was conducted to allow the Special Forces allows special forces members to maintain proficiency in the RAPIDS procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:17
    Photo ID: 6134704
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-EP075-054
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: LAKSELV, 20, NO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    COLD RESPONSE
    RAPIDS
    352 SOW
    10th SFG (A)
    U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

