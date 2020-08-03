U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway

U. S. Air Forces members assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, conduct a refuel operation on the CV-22B Osprey prior to a mission, March 8, 2020, at the Royal Norwegian Air Force Base in Bodo, Norway. The 352d SOW deployed to Norway at the invitation of Norwegian forces in order to enhance warfighter capabilities in challenging arctic and mountainous terrain, within special operations forces and conventional forces and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

