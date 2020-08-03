U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway

A U.S. Air Force flight engineer with the 352d Special Operations Wing, conducts a scanning of obstacles over a landing zone, in Northern Norway, prior to the landing of a CV-22B Osprey, March 8, 2020. The flight was part of a RAPIDS training with the U.S. Army and Norwegian SOF, using the CV-22B Osprey, which included infiltration and exfiltration of snowmobiles. Through these types of trainings special forces members across the force maintain proficiency in the RAPIDS procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

