    U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway

    LAKSELV, 20, NORWAY

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force flight engineer with the 352d Special Operations Wing, conducts a scanning of obstacles over a landing zone, in Northern Norway, prior to the landing of a CV-22B Osprey, March 8, 2020. The flight was part of a RAPIDS training with the U.S. Army and Norwegian SOF, using the CV-22B Osprey, which included infiltration and exfiltration of snowmobiles. Through these types of trainings special forces members across the force maintain proficiency in the RAPIDS procedures. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:17
    Photo ID: 6134696
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-EP075-010
    Resolution: 3796x3599
    Size: 890.71 KB
    Location: LAKSELV, 20, NO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Army, Norwegian SOF conducts RAPIDS training in Norway [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    COLD RESPONSE
    RAPIDS
    352 SOW
    10th SFG (A)
    U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

