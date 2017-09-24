Hurricane Maria Relief

170924-N-WB378-0076 PUERTO RICO, (Sept. 24, 2017) – Sailors, assigned to Beach Master Unit Two, unload cots from the back of a medium tactical vehicle replacement at their base camp in Puerto Rico, Sept. 24, 2017. The Department of Defense is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight/RELEASED)

