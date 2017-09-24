Hurricane Maria Relief

170924-N-BD107-007 PUERTO RICO (Sept. 24, 2017) - Seabees assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 set up their base camp in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and as one component of the overall whole-of-government response efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Liam Kennedy/RELEASED)

