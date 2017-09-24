170924-N-BD107-007 PUERTO RICO (Sept. 24, 2017) - Seabees assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 set up their base camp in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and as one component of the overall whole-of-government response efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Liam Kennedy/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 01:07
|Photo ID:
|3812674
|VIRIN:
|170924-N-BD107-007
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|PUERTO RICO, US
This work, Hurricane Maria Relief [Image 1 of 152], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
