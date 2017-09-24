170924-N-DQ503-088
CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2017) Sailors selected to help relief efforts ashore board an MH53E helicopter on the flight deck of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The Department of Defense is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor A. Elberg)
