170924-N-DQ503-088

CARIBBEAN SEA (Sept. 24, 2017) Sailors selected to help relief efforts ashore board an MH53E helicopter on the flight deck of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The Department of Defense is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor A. Elberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 01:07 Photo ID: 3812683 VIRIN: 170924-N-DQ503-088 Resolution: 4092x2923 Size: 813.28 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170924-N-DQ503-088 [Image 1 of 152], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.