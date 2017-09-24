Sailors Set Up Family Feud

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 5, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors, part of the multi-cultural committee, set up a game night in the mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Sept. 24, 2017, in the Arabian Gulf. Nimitz is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While in this region, the ship and strike group are conducting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserve freedom of navigation, and maintain the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jose Madrigal)
