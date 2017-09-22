170922-N-ZZ999-111

BAR, Montenegro (Sept. 22, 2017)

Margaret Uyehara, U.S. Ambassador to Montenegro, delivers remarks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a reception for embassy personnel and Montengro navy officials in Bar, Montenegro, during a scheduled port visit, Sept. 22, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fourth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Samantha Thomas/ Released)

