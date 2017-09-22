170922-N-UY653-031



BALTIC SEA (Sept. 22, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Griffin Steffey conducts damage control training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Sept. 22, 2017. Oscar Austin is on a routine deployment supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe, and increasing theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Utah Kledzik/Released)

