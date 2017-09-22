(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170922-N-UY653-031 [Image 7 of 152]

    170922-N-UY653-031

    BALTIC SEA

    09.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170922-N-UY653-031

    BALTIC SEA (Sept. 22, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Griffin Steffey conducts damage control training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Sept. 22, 2017. Oscar Austin is on a routine deployment supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe, and increasing theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Utah Kledzik/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 01:05
    Photo ID: 3812662
    VIRIN: 170922-N-UY653-031
    Resolution: 3712x4855
    Size: 937.71 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170922-N-UY653-031 [Image 1 of 152], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Set Up Family Feud
    170923-N-UY653-237
    170924-N-DQ503-088
    170921-N-FP878-007
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    50 cal shoot
    170922-N-UY653-031
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170922-N-UY653-145
    170922-N-UY653-132
    170922-N-ZZ999-111
    170908-N-BG770-030
    170922-N-AX638-0055
    170922-N-AX638-0058
    170923-N-IC246-1182
    170923-N-UY653-107
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Transits the Suez Canal
    DATF Suez Canal
    170922-N-GX781-166
    170922-N-GX781-030
    50 cal shoot
    Hurricane Maria
    170925-N-SA412-0095
    170922-N-AX638-0030
    170922-N-ZZ999-049
    170921-N-HV059-045
    170923-N-WV703-0002
    170921-N-FP878-018
    170922-N-AX638-0045
    170925-N-MY922-0022
    USS America Sailor patches pipe
    170921-N-WV703-0033
    Hurricane Irma
    C5F AOR
    170921-N-AX638-0123
    170925-N-MY922-0015
    170922-N-ZZ999-110
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170925-N-NM806-0002
    50 cal shoot
    170921-N-GX781-011
    170922-N-ZZ999-028
    Hurricane Irma
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Transits the Suez Canal
    170921-N-UY653-158
    USS America Sailor adjusts bridge crane controller
    170922-N-IC246-0032
    170922-N-IC246-0018
    170923-N-WS581-002
    170921-N-HV059-194
    170921-N-AX638-0119
    170925-N-FJ200-028
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    Marines Work on Nimitz Hangar Bay
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170921-N-FP878-010
    170908-N-LN243-209
    170921-N-GX781-048
    170923-N-UY653-091
    170922-N-AX638-0096
    170921-N-YZ159-002
    All-hands call with Vice Adm. Tom Rowden aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    170923-N-FP878-005
    170919-N-RB168-131
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170924-N-DQ503-077
    170921-N-WV703-0027
    170922-N-UY653-106
    170922-N-GX781-341
    Hurricane Maria
    50 cal shoot
    170923-N-UY653-067
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Transits the Suez Canal
    50 cal shoot
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170831-N-LN243-063
    170923-N-UY653-110
    170825-N-IJ355-001
    50 cal shoot
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170921-N-AX638-0157
    170925-N-NM806-0008
    USS America Sailors administer flu shots
    Nimitz Supports Operation Inherent Resolve
    170925-N-MY922-0040
    170922-N-UY653-177
    170922-N-HV059-056
    170921-N-HV059-034
    170918-N-WV703-0130
    Sailors Play Family Feud
    170923-N-WV703-1010
    170923-N-UY653-018
    170923-N-WV703-1039
    170924-N-DO281-011
    170925-N-MY922-0016
    170921-N-AX638-0132
    170924-N-DQ503-024
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Transits the Suez Canal
    50 cal shoot
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170921-N-YZ159-009
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170921-N-FP878-014
    170908-N-BG770-033
    170921-N-YZ159-001
    170925-N-SA412-0068
    50 cal shoot
    170921-N-YZ159-008
    170919-N-RB168-491
    170918-N-WV703-0142
    170922-N-ZZ999-154
    170919-N-RB168-066
    170921-N-YZ159-005
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170925-N-MY922-0018
    170923-N-IC246-1179
    Hurricane Irma
    170921-N-YZ159-003
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170923-N-HV059-319
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170922-N-GX781-091
    170922-N-AX638-0012
    Marines Work on Nimitz Hangar Bay
    170923-N-UY653-022
    170923-N-HV059-287
    170926-N-SD711-0009
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170921-N-YZ159-004
    50 cal shoot
    170919-N-RB168-408
    170923-N-IC246-0051
    170925-N-NM806-0001
    170921-N-YZ159-006
    Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships
    170923-N-UY653-246
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170923-N-WV703-0005
    170908-N-BG770-053
    170921-N-YZ159-010
    170923-N-IC246-0108
    USS America Sailors administer flu shots
    170922-N-IC246-0010
    170921-N-YZ159-007
    Hurricane Maria Relief
    170919-N-RB168-542
    170922-N-GX781-292
    170918-N-WV703-0176
    170922-N-GX781-108
    170925-N-MY922-0024
    Hurricane Maria Relief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    c6f
    USS Oscar Austin
    baltic sea
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    ryan kledzik
    aurora17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT