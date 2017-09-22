170922-N-UY653-145

BALTIC SEA (Sept. 22, 2017) Sailors prepare an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Det. 1, for flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79). Oscar Austin is on a routine deployment supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe, and increasing theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Utah Kledzik/Released)

