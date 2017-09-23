170923-N-UY653-237
BALTIC SEA (Sept. 23, 2017) Ship's Serviceman 3rd Class Jesus Rodriguez completes a sales transaction in the ship's store aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Sept. 23, 2017. Oscar Austin is on a routine deployment supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe, and increasing theater security cooperation and forward naval presence in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Utah Kledzik/Released)
