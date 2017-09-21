170921-N-FP878-007

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 21, 2017) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Eric Nguyen, from Chicago, takes the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Sept. 21, 2017. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its sixth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theron J. Godbold /Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 01:07 Photo ID: 3812677 VIRIN: 170921-N-FP878-007 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 602.73 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170921-N-FP878-007 [Image 1 of 152], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.