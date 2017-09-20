Lance Cpl. Deanthoney L. Buckles, 1st platoon, Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. fires rounds from an M32 grenade launchers during Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 20, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 14:28 Photo ID: 3810736 VIRIN: 170920-M-KZ568-156 Resolution: 3213x4819 Size: 7.43 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Team Leaders' Course [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.