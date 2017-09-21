Colonel Tyler J. Zagurski, commanding officer, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. and Sgt. Maj. Matthew R. Hackett, command sergeant major, MBW, lead a land movement during the Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 21, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 14:29 Photo ID: 3810741 VIRIN: 170921-M-KZ568-213 Resolution: 5178x3452 Size: 12.14 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Team Leaders' Course 2017 [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.