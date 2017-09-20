Marines with Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. conduct buddy rush drills during a live-fire training exercise for the Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 20, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 14:28 Photo ID: 3810726 VIRIN: 170920-M-KZ568-067 Resolution: 3322x3836 Size: 6.48 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Team Leaders' Course [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.