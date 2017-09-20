(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire Team Leaders' Course [Image 11 of 17]

    Fire Team Leaders' Course

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Corporal Christopher A. Vogt, 3rd platoon, Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. fires rounds from an M16A4 while conducting buddy rushes during a live-fire training exercise for the Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 20, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 14:28
    Photo ID: 3810720
    VIRIN: 170920-M-KZ568-055
    Resolution: 3396x3590
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Team Leaders' Course [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    marines

