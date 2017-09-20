Staff Sergeant James M. Finney, platoon sergeant, 1st platoon, Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington D.C. oversees Marines as they fire simulation rounds from an M32 grenade launcher during Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 20, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

