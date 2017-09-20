A Marine with Marine Barracks Washington D.C. conducts buddy rushes during a live-fire training exercise for the Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 20, 2017. The FLTC training evolution began two years ago, making this year’s course the third iteration. It is a course designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

