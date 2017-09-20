Marines with Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., fire rounds from M32 grenade launchers during Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 20, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

