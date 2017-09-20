A Marine with Marine Barracks Washington D.C. fires his M16A4 service rifle while conducting buddy rush drills during a live-fire training exercise for the Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 20, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

