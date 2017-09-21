Fire Team Leaders' Course 2017

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey lands at a landing zone to transport Marines after a hike with rucks during the Fire Team Leaders Course at Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 21, 2017. This is the third iteration of the course which is designed to refine the Marines’ infantry skills and strengthen their small unit leadership to prepare them for the fleet. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/Released)

