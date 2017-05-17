Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

Col. Matteo Martemucci, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, give his first salute to the Airmen of the 70th ISRW during the change of command ceremony May 17, 2017. The ceremony resulted in Col. Thomas Hensley relinquishing command of the 70th ISRW to Martemucci and was presided over by Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, 25th Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

