Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, 25th Air Force commander, give his opening remarks during the, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony May 17, 2017. The ceremony resulted in Col. Thomas Hensley relinquishing command of the 70th ISRW to Col. Matteo Martemucci. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:23 Photo ID: 3417491 VIRIN: 170517-F-BN304-080 Resolution: 4602x3072 Size: 6.5 MB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.